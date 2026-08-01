The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 209,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.00.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

More Weyerhaeuser News

Here are the key news stories impacting Weyerhaeuser this week:

Positive Sentiment: Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share , above consensus estimates of approximately $0.08, while revenue of $1.87 billion also topped expectations. Earnings increased from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter despite lower revenue. Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates

Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted earnings of , above consensus estimates of approximately $0.08, while revenue of also topped expectations. Earnings increased from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter despite lower revenue. Positive Sentiment: The Wood Products segment was the key earnings driver: adjusted EBITDA rose to $129 million from $71 million in the prior quarter as lumber and oriented strand board pricing and volumes improved. Management also cited firmer western log markets and higher lumber prices. Weyerhaeuser Profit Rises as Lumber and Western Log Prices Increase

The Wood Products segment was the key earnings driver: adjusted EBITDA rose to $129 million from $71 million in the prior quarter as lumber and oriented strand board pricing and volumes improved. Management also cited firmer western log markets and higher lumber prices. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow jumped to approximately $399 million from $52 million in the first quarter. Weyerhaeuser also raised its 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $450 million and completed a $114 million sale of non-core Oregon timberlands. Weyerhaeuser Rallies After Q2 Earnings Beat

Operating cash flow jumped to approximately $399 million from $52 million in the first quarter. Weyerhaeuser also raised its 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $450 million and completed a $114 million sale of non-core Oregon timberlands. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $30.50, although the targets predate the latest earnings release.

Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $30.50, although the targets predate the latest earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA was down year over year, revenue declined 8.3%, and Timberlands and Strategic Land Solutions delivered weaker results than Wood Products. Third-quarter guidance was mixed, reflecting continued macroeconomic and housing-market uncertainty. Weyerhaeuser Q2 Guidance

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Further Reading

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