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The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 828,322 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Huntington Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its Huntington Bancshares stake by 18.4%, purchasing 828,322 shares to bring its total holdings to 5.33 million shares valued at approximately $83.5 million. Institutional investors own 80.72% of HBAN.
  • Huntington Bancshares reported quarterly EPS of $0.39, matching analyst estimates, while revenue of $2.86 billion exceeded expectations. The company has issued full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.90–$1.93.
  • The bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of about 3.7%. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $20.11, while two insiders recently sold shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332,536 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 828,322 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of Huntington Bancshares worth $83,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the sale, the director owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,620,889.25. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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