The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,223 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of PTC worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Up 1.3%

PTC stock opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $217.64.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm's revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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