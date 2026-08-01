The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 301,153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.69% of Bath & Body Works worth $25,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 537.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 965,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 814,228 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $5,435,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,604,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.93.

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Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Further Reading

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