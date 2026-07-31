The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,747 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $49,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 105,154 shares of the company's stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 423,810 shares of the company's stock worth $33,668,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $91.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of XEL opened at $78.23 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Trending Headlines about Xcel Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Xcel Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Neutral Sentiment: Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Xcel Energy Elects Peter Carter to Board of Directors

Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion consensus estimate and down 5.1% year over year. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock despite the EPS beat, particularly because utility investors focus on the durability of underlying growth. Xcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Infrastructure Investment Recovery

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xcel Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xcel Energy wasn't on the list.

While Xcel Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here