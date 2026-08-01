The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,906 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 123,638 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of United Airlines worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 30,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $3,634,637.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 371,583 shares in the company, valued at $44,857,499.76. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 222,955 shares in the company, valued at $26,861,618.40. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 303,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,552,943 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.79.

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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