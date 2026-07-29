The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $208.96 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,383 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $208,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $942.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,032.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $927.90.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,133.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

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GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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