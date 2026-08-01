The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.01 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,061 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $295.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $289.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.69. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $314.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,344.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is 76.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting Air Products and Chemicals

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Air Products Stock Surges After Strong Profit Growth, Raised Guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Air Products Projects Fiscal 2026 EPS While Cutting Capital Expenditures

Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $3.16 billion missed the $3.20 billion estimate, despite increasing 4.6% year over year. More significantly, GAAP results showed a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, driven by charges related to project and asset actions, creating a major headline risk and likely contributing to the stock’s decline after its initial earnings-related strength. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss After Project Exits

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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