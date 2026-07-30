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The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $61.71 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,731 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in ASML were worth $61,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ASML by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 59,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $79,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $448,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $39,889,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America described the selloff as an overreaction, arguing that China’s emerging immersion DUV equipment poses limited near-term financial risk. ASML retains a monopoly in the more advanced EUV market, which is essential for leading-edge AI and smartphone chips. Bank of America sees ASML as resilient amid China concerns
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight strong structural demand for ASML’s systems as chipmakers expand AI, advanced-logic and memory production. Its high-end lithography tools are viewed as critical infrastructure for the AI semiconductor boom. Explainer: The ASML printers key for the AI chip boom
  • Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts say ASML is testing major support after a substantial advance. Holding that zone could support a renewed bullish trend, while a breakdown would raise the risk of a deeper pullback. ASML price forecast and support analysis
  • Negative Sentiment: Reports that a Chinese state-backed company has begun mass production of immersion DUV lithography machines triggered concern that domestic alternatives could eventually reduce ASML’s sales in China, an important market for its less-advanced DUV systems. Export restrictions already threaten that business. China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV tools
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are adding to the pressure: ASML has gained 124.3% over the past year and trades at roughly 48 times earnings, leading investors to question whether AI-related demand and future growth are already reflected in the share price. Has ASML priced in too much AI demand?

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,550.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $609.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,761.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,534.62. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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