The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $67.94 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 176,863 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.40% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $67,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 8.2%

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $341.53 and its 200-day moving average is $284.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total value of $1,005,739.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,422,435.72. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,040,776.75. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,378 shares of company stock worth $27,732,022. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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