Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Huntington Ingalls Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its Huntington Ingalls Industries stake by 23.9% in the first quarter, selling 6,800 shares and retaining 21,630 shares valued at approximately $8.22 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.46% of HII.
  • HII reported quarterly earnings of $5.27 per share, exceeding estimates of $3.79, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, representing a 1.7% annualized yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with five Buy ratings and six Holds; the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $378.88, compared with a recent price of $323.14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayban bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $323.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average of $357.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $349.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $378.88.

Read Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines