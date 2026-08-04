The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,044 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Twilio worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $220.59.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,802,480 shares of company stock valued at $341,620,487. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 306.92, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.54.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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