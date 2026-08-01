The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,643 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 136,293 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $28,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555,482 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $142,596,000 after purchasing an additional 163,325 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,186 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 437.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,227 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,287,000 after buying an additional 543,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Fiserv's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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