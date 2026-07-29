The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,592 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 37,235 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $150,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2,635.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 915,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $276,224,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $922,728,000 after buying an additional 394,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $266.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $320.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.46 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here