The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 148,703 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 148,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.75% of Merit Medical Systems worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,240,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $103,248,000 after acquiring an additional 980,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,957,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,992,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 24,625.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 313,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 311,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

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Merit Medical Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Merit Medical Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,921.49. This represents a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,240. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.0%

MMSI stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $418.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research set a $114.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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