The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 256,405 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851,229 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 256,405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.68% of Tenable worth $31,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 169.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 232,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,428 shares of the company's stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the company's stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 736,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenable by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,732,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tenable from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

More Tenable News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tenable exceeded Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus and revenue of $268.51 million versus estimates of $264.87 million. Revenue increased 8.6% year over year. Tenable Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Tenable exceeded Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus and revenue of $268.51 million versus estimates of $264.87 million. Revenue increased 8.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management issued stronger-than-expected EPS guidance, forecasting Q3 EPS of $0.49–$0.52 versus the $0.42 consensus and full-year EPS of $1.95–$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. The outlook reflects momentum in Tenable One, artificial intelligence offerings and customer expansion. TENB Q2 Earnings Beat and Outlook Raised

Management issued stronger-than-expected EPS guidance, forecasting Q3 EPS of $0.49–$0.52 versus the $0.42 consensus and full-year EPS of $1.95–$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. The outlook reflects momentum in Tenable One, artificial intelligence offerings and customer expansion. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $36 from $30 and Canaccord Genuity increased its target to $36 from $30; both firms maintained or initiated a “buy” view. Needham Raises Tenable Price Target

Needham raised its price target to $36 from $30 and Canaccord Genuity increased its target to $36 from $30; both firms maintained or initiated a “buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its target to $35 from $43 while retaining an “equal weight” rating, and Barclays and Truist reaffirmed “hold” ratings. Truist separately reduced its target to $30 from $40, signaling limited near-term conviction.

Wells Fargo lowered its target to $35 from $43 while retaining an “equal weight” rating, and Barclays and Truist reaffirmed “hold” ratings. Truist separately reduced its target to $30 from $40, signaling limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its rating on Tenable, adding to investor concerns that the improved outlook may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation. Piper Sandler Cuts Tenable Rating

Tenable Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Tenable had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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