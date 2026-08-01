The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,315 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $24,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $629.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Wall Street projections for Spotify’s second-quarter metrics

Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Positive Sentiment: New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Spotify adds Campaign Lift to Discovery Mode

New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Is Spotify fully valued going into earnings?

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Analyst estimate changes for Spotify

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns.

A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity has been one-sided, with 31 reported open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with 609 investors adding shares and 677 reducing positions, adding to caution ahead of the report. Why Spotify stock is down today

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total transaction of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $501.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $486.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.45. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $748.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here