The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,413 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 202,475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $46,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,338,169,000 after acquiring an additional 528,769 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,914,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $316,213,000 after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $383.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $359.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.70. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $306.03 and a 12-month high of $400.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. General Dynamics reported Q2 EPS of $4.24 versus the $3.96 consensus, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $14.1 billion, beating estimates of approximately $13.5 billion. All four business segments grew, operating margin expanded to 10.4%, and operating cash flow reached $1.9 billion. General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

General Dynamics reported Q2 EPS of $4.24 versus the $3.96 consensus, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $14.1 billion, beating estimates of approximately $13.5 billion. All four business segments grew, operating margin expanded to 10.4%, and operating cash flow reached $1.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and new orders support future revenue. Q2 orders totaled $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 book-to-bill ratio and a record $136.5 billion backlog. Management also raised or reaffirmed 2026 guidance at $16.80-$16.90 in EPS and approximately $55.7 billion in revenue, above current analyst expectations. General Dynamics Q2 revenue rises 8.1% to $14.1 billion

Q2 orders totaled $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 book-to-bill ratio and a record $136.5 billion backlog. Management also raised or reaffirmed 2026 guidance at $16.80-$16.90 in EPS and approximately $55.7 billion in revenue, above current analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: A $76.6 billion Navy award strengthens the long-term outlook. Electric Boat received contracts for five Columbia-class and nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure support. The award should improve visibility and capacity utilization for General Dynamics’ Marine Systems business for years. General Dynamics Electric Boat submarine award

Electric Boat received contracts for five Columbia-class and nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure support. The award should improve visibility and capacity utilization for General Dynamics’ Marine Systems business for years. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets following the results. Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $465 and assigned an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its target to $455 with a positive rating; and BNP Paribas Exane increased its target to $430 with an outperform rating.

Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $465 and assigned an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its target to $455 with a positive rating; and BNP Paribas Exane increased its target to $430 with an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious because visibility into future U.S. defense spending is limited, despite strong fundamentals. Balanced View on General Dynamics

Some analysts remain cautious because visibility into future U.S. defense spending is limited, despite strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation-related downgrades could limit further gains. Seeking Alpha commentators argued that strong contract tailwinds may already be reflected in the share price and that the stock’s valuation is expensive. General Dynamics: Strong Tailwinds, But The Valuation Is Pricey

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $406.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While General Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here