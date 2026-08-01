The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,166,556 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,703 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 1,166,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of eBay worth $32,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in eBay by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $9,368,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on eBay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $119.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands eBay’s fashion-resale business. eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. eBay completes Depop acquisition

eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. Positive Sentiment: Sports-card activity highlights a significant growth category. Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. eBay’s sports-card business

Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter 2026 results. Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. eBay Q2 earnings projections

Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: eBay and former executives agreed to a settlement of about $55.7 million—with reports citing approximately $48.7 million in direct compensation—in a cyberstalking and harassment case involving a Massachusetts couple. The unusual conduct by former employees and executives creates reputational damage and highlights governance concerns, although the settlement removes the uncertainty of continued litigation. eBay cyberstalking case settlement

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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