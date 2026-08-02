The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,616 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $526.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $523.48 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Martin Marietta Materials's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Martin Marietta Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY2026 revenue outlook

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Martin Marietta receives Moderate Buy rating

Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Martin Marietta Q2 earnings top estimates

Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $700 to $680 and assigned a “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo reduced its target from $616 to $581 and kept an “Equal Weight” rating. Although both targets imply upside, the cuts signal more limited conviction and add pressure to the stock. Analyst price-target revisions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $616.00 to $581.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $674.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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