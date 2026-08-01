The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 52,430 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.00% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $28,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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