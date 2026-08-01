The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,320 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Keysight Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $319.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $374.96. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $333.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here