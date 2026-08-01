The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,339 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,361 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $33,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after buying an additional 1,042,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $624,508,000 after buying an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $387,801,000 after buying an additional 341,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $293,418,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $517.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.44. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total transaction of $178,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,765.50. This represents a 41.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.37, for a total value of $4,962,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,479,289.91. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 502,833 shares of company stock worth $279,377,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $648.33.

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About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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