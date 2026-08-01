The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 54,172 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 54,172 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 5.26% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $34,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 262,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 864,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 232,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,842,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.55. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $231,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,823,149.40. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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