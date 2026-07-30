The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 77,249 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,890 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 77,249 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.60% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $73,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of AEIS opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $322.13 and its 200 day moving average is $319.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here