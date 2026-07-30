The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 78,610 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 78,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $739,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after buying an additional 939,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,968,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,578,788,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $345.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $359.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.95 and a 200-day moving average of $311.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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