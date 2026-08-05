The Mosaic Company $MOS Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,195 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 93,526 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mosaic alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 134,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mosaic by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,167 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 413,530 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here