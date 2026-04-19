Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company by 30.8% in Q4 to 855,286 shares (about 0.27% of the company), worth roughly $20.6 million, as institutional investors now own 77.54% of the stock.
  • Mosaic missed quarterly expectations with $0.22 EPS vs. $0.48 expected and $2.97B revenue vs. $3.02B expected; shares trade near $24.49 (52-week low $23.06) with a market cap of $7.78B and a P/E of 14.49.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 (annualized $0.88) for a 3.6% yield, while analysts' views are mixed—average rating "Hold" with a $30 target and several recent downgrades.
  • Interested in Mosaic? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,286 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 201,519 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.27% of Mosaic worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,593 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $24.49 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mosaic's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mosaic Right Now?

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines