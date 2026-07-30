Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of Nova Scotia cut its Mosaic stake by 73.7% in the first quarter, selling 124,869 shares and retaining 44,507 shares valued at approximately $1.14 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 77.54% of MOS.
  • Mosaic shares opened at $22.57, down 2.2%, and remain well below their 52-week high of $37.08. The company’s latest earnings missed expectations, reporting $0.05 EPS versus the $0.20 consensus, despite revenue rising 14.4% year over year to $3 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with Mosaic carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $27.11. Recent targets range from $19 to $30, reflecting differing views on the fertilizer producer’s outlook.
  • Interested in Mosaic? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 124,869 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 72.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.2%

MOS opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.Mosaic's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mosaic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mosaic Right Now?

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines