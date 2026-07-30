The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 124,869 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 72.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mosaic Trading Down 2.2%

MOS opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.Mosaic's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mosaic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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