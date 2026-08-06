The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 1,501,483 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Mosaic were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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