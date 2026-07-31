The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,958 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 124,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Mosaic worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mosaic alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 632.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,324 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $291,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $103,129,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $285,235,000 after buying an additional 2,653,969 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $72,380,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $33,264,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 price target on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here