The Mosaic Company $MOS Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,786 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 209,672 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Mosaic worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,101 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Mosaic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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