The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,447,267 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 403,240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.93% of Progressive worth $1,240,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 139,510 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 111,246 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Fairholme Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $5,830,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 13,566 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consulta Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $62,950,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,227. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,600. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Argus upgraded Progressive to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Trending Headlines about Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $204.64 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average is $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $189.20 and a twelve month high of $267.92.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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