The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Holdings Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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