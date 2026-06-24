The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 343.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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