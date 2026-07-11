The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 40,908 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $114,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TJX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,168,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,683. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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