The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Holdings Cut by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 6.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here