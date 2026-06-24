The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,339,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 486,861 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $263,537,000 after acquiring an additional 458,746 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $317.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $317.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $301.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.41.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $309.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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