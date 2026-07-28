The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,573 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 273,381 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $95,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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