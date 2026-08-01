The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $119.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here