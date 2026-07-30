The Wendy's Company $WEN Stake Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040,382 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 247,285 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.12% of Wendy's worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy's by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy's during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Wendy's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Wendy's in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Wendy's in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEN

Wendy's Stock Down 0.3%

WEN opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The Wendy's Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.03 million. Wendy's had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 6.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy's Company will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Wendy's's payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Wendy's Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

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