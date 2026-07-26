Themes Management Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in QuickLogic Corporation $QUIK

Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Themes Management Co LLC owned 0.79% of QuickLogic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,877 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 11.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,706 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 210,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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QuickLogic Price Performance

QUIK opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. QuickLogic Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $230.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.17.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 102.41%. Analysts forecast that QuickLogic Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,480 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $848,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 228,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,025.40. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Tauss sold 2,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $42,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $305,433.60. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,175 shares of company stock worth $1,000,410 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuickLogic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Profile

QuickLogic Corporation NASDAQ: QUIK is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company's products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic's technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.

Among QuickLogic's key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.

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