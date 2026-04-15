Third View Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc $DEO

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 17.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 87.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised shares of Diageo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Diageo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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