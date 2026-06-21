Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $346,000 Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $163,057,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price for the company. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $2,184.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,424.27 and its 200-day moving average is $814.48. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,191.69. The firm has a market cap of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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