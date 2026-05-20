Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 152,603 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 561.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,792 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 152,603 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Bruker worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bruker by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Bruker by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Bruker by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,851 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -177.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bruker from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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