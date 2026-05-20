Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,293,516,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after buying an additional 1,185,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,315,464.20. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $294.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.56 and a 200-day moving average of $362.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.19 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here