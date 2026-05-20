Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,490 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $558.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $433.00 and a twelve month high of $674.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Deere & Company's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deere received a supplier endorsement from Sherwin-Williams, which named it a Partner-Level Supplier and Supplier of the Year recognition for 2025, a sign of strong vendor relationships and operational execution.

Deere received a supplier endorsement from Sherwin-Williams, which named it a Partner-Level Supplier and Supplier of the Year recognition for 2025, a sign of strong vendor relationships and operational execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately optimistic on Deere’s longer-term outlook, though they note the stock has lagged the broader market and is now trading with close attention on its next earnings update.

Analysts remain moderately optimistic on Deere’s longer-term outlook, though they note the stock has lagged the broader market and is now trading with close attention on its next earnings update. Negative Sentiment: A new right-to-repair lawsuit involving construction equipment adds another legal overhang for Deere, reinforcing concerns about potential costs, restrictions, or policy pressure around repair access.

A new right-to-repair lawsuit involving construction equipment adds another legal overhang for Deere, reinforcing concerns about potential costs, restrictions, or policy pressure around repair access. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street expects Deere’s quarterly earnings to decline year over year despite higher revenue, as weak farm spending and rising input costs pressure margins ahead of the report.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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