Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,097 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,954,739,000 after acquiring an additional 293,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,512,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,703,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,687 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,083,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $294.28 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $306.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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