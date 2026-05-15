Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $156.72 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $156,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 184,598 shares of company stock worth $49,955,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $449.70 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $469.21. The company has a market capitalization of $733.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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