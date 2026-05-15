Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 38,108 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,847 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $237,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This represents a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $428.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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